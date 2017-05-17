Forecast: Enjoy one more day of breezy trade winds

We have got one more breezy, trade wind weather day, then lighter trades Thursday followed by light and variable winds Friday through the weekend. Winds today will be east-northeast at 15-25 mph.

Passing showers are dampening many windward and mauka neighborhoods this morning. Sunshine should dominate the afternoon.

High in Honolulu will be 85 degrees.

Surf is still elevated and dangerous along east shores, but it should drop below advisory levels tomorrow. Country shorelines could see a small bump tomorrow.

Today's waves will be 6-9 feet east, 3-5 feet south, 2-4 feet north and west.

High Surf Advisory for most east shores.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalaea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

- Dan Cooke

