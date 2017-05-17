Island Elite All-Stars bring home gold in national cheer competition

The ‘Iolani School cheerleading team represented Hawai’i at the Universal Cheerleaders Association West Coast Championship in Anaheim California, Saturday.

Iolani Cheerleaders take home 2 first place wins at West Coast Championship

The University of Hawaii cheerleaders advanced to the Division I-A Coed finals of the Universal Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championship in Orlando FL. over the weekend.

The UH Cheerteam perform high-flying, inverted basket tosses at a performance at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championships in Orlando FL. (Image: @InsideCheer)

An all-star cheer team from Maui is now national champions after winning big at a cheer competition in Florida over the weekend.

An all-star cheer team from Honolulu is national champions after winning first place at The Summit competition in Florida over the weekend.

The Island Elite Steel Tide took home gold in the national competition, beating out some 27 teams.

The all-girl Hawaii team survived two days of competition in the D2 Level Four category.

Teams earn points for tumbling, stunting and dancing skills in a two-and-a-half minute, action packed routine.

"This was such a team effort," they posted to their Instagram page following the win. "We extend a humble and appreciative mahalo."

This team is the latest Hawaii all-star squad to win gold on a national stage.

In early May, Hawaii All-Stars from Maui won first place in the small senior level four category at The Summit, held a week earlier.

