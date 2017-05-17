DOH issues a fine to food vendor for improper permitting at Spam Jam 2017

After selling food at the 2017 Waikiki Spam Jam without a Temporary Food Establishment permit, Kona Grill operated under Kona Macadamia Inc. is facing a fine from the Department of Health.

According to the DOH, Kona Grill was a vendor at the popular spam celebration in Waikiki on April 29.

The business failed to obtain a temporary food establishment permit prior to the event, and the DOH ordered them to stop selling food. However, in a violation of the order, Kona Grill continued selling food for up to 30 minutes before shutting down operations, the DOH says.

That violation now led to a $5,000 fine issued to the company by the DOH.

“Operating without a permit is a serious violation with substantial consequences,” said Peter Oshiro, DOH environmental health program manager. “This act intentionally places profit above health and safety and compromises the public’s trust that the food sold at events follows state food safety regulations.”

Any restaurant seeking to sell food at locations or events outside of permitted locations must obtain a Temporary Food Establishment permit as required by law.

The company will have the chance to contest the fine.

