UH's Ramirez suspended for remainder of season by Trapasso

After being ejected during Monday night's series finale for throwing a ball at an umpire, Rainbow Warrior baseball starting first baseman, Eric Ramirez, has been suspended for the remainder of the season, Mike Trapasso confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Tuesday.
"After taking another look at it, we decided that was the right thing to do," Trapasso said.
Ramirez threw a ball at the umpire between innings while warming-up with his teammates. According to NCAA rules, Ramirez would've been suspended for the Rainbow Warriors next four games regardless for throwing an object at an official.
"We love Eric. The team loves Eric" said the Basebows head coach. Trap added that the incident was "totally out of character" for the junior infielder. He also said that Ramirez was in the process of reaching out to the official who ejected him to apologize.
