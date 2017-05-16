Public asked to weigh in on future of Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument

President Donald Trump has ordered a review at least two dozen national monuments, including the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The U.S. Department of Interior is seeking public feedback on at least two dozen national monuments, including Papahanaumokuakea, before submitting a review to President Trump that could strip their federal protections.

In a letter to U.S. Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa, Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke asks for input on 27 national monuments.

Hanabusa said, "I encourage those interested in our nation's monuments, including Papahanaumokuakea, to take this opportunity to share their comments and/or concerns with the Secretary of Interior Ryan K. Zinke, and the Department of Commerce, who will lead the review of the marine national monuments in consultation with Secretary Zinke."

In April, Trump signed Executive Order 13792, which called for a review of national monuments across the nation in an effort to open restricted areas to commercial activities.

"The Antiquities Act does not give the government unlimited power to lock up millions of acres of land and water and it's time we ended this abusive practice," Trump said.

Written comments must be submitted by July 10.

