Authorities investigate suspicious death at Sand Island State Park

Police officers investigate the discovery of a dead body at Sand Island State Park. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

State and city law enforcement officers are investigating a suspicious death at Sand Island State Park.

Authorities were called to the scene at around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning after two men found the lifeless body of a third woman along the shoreline.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Honolulu police department officials say they're investigating the case as an unattended death.

