Haleiwa native who's cared for 113 foster kids celebrates her 100th birthday

It's a big milestone for one of Hawaii's kupuna: Haleiwa native Mary Lopes is celebrating her 100th birthday!

"Aunty Mary" won't turn the big 100 for another two days, but her family is already throwing her a big party.

Lopes is the oldest of 13 children and has one big family. She's a mother to 10 of her own children, including Kumu Hula Etua Lopes.

And on top of all of that, she's cared for more than 113 foster children throughout her life.

Her family and friends say she's never showed any signs of slowing down and doesn't plan to soon.

Aside from her huge heart, they say their favorite thing about her is her homemade Portuguese sausage!

