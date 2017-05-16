DOE: At least 10 Hawaii public schools affected by growing mumps outbreak

At least 10 public schools in Hawaii have students who have come down with mumps as part of a growing outbreak.

The state declined to name the schools Tuesday, citing a federal student privacy law that does not appear to apply.

Officials have previously identified cases of mumps at Central Middle School in urban Honolulu and Jobs Corps Center in Waimanalo.

On Monday, the state Health Department said there have now been a confirmed 39 cases of mumps statewide this year, the most since 2001.

Vaccination is the best defense against the disease, but does not offer complete protection.

Mumps is spread through saliva when an infectious person coughs or sneezes. A tender, swollen jaw is an outward symptom.

So far none of the cases this year have required a hospital stay.

