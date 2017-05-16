U.S. Admiral Harris: 'The actions of North Korea are unacceptable'

North Korea is "clearly" in a position to threaten Hawaii today, and the state could benefit from additional protections against an attack, the head of U.S. Pacific Command told Congress on Wednesday.

North Korea is "clearly" in a position to threaten Hawaii today, and the state could benefit from additional protections against an attack, the head of U.S. Pacific Command told Congress on Wednesday.

While most of the United States is still out of reach of a missile launched by North Korea, the U.S. territory of Guam is within range.

While most of the United States is still out of reach of a missile launched by North Korea, the U.S. territory of Guam is within range.

The top American military officer in the Pacific slammed recent North Korean missile tests as 'unacceptable' on Tuesday, denouncing attempts at military escalation as unwarranted during meetings with Japanese leaders.

During discussions with Japanese foreign minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Admiral Harry Harris also stressed the importance of America's relationship with Japan as the two countries deal with the growing North Korean threat.

"The actions of North Korea are unacceptable to the world, really," Admiral Harris said. "It underscores not only the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance, but also the U.S., Japan and South Korea trilateral co-operation."

Tueday's meetings – including one later Tuesday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe – occurred just days after North Korea launched a missile that appears to have been significantly more advanced than those used in previous missile tests.

North Korea's state media outlet reported that the launch, which happened on Sunday, featured a type of "medium long-range" ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.

Defense analysts say the missile, if proven capable in further tests, could reach Hawaii if it was fired on a normal trajectory, according to CBS News.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.