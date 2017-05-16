U.S. Admiral Harris: 'The actions of North Korea are unacceptable'

While most of the United States is still out of reach of a missile launched by North Korea, the U.S. territory of Guam is within range.More >>
North Korea is "clearly" in a position to threaten Hawaii today, and the state could benefit from additional protections against an attack, the head of U.S. Pacific Command told Congress on Wednesday.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
