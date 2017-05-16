Colleagues offer support to Hirono following cancer diagnosis

Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation offered words of support Tuesday to their colleague U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono after she announced she had been diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer.

"I ask that we all keep Mazie ... in our prayers and I am positive that Mazie will come out of this fine," said U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa, D-Hawaii. "She is a fighter and her spirits are good and that's what's really important."

Hanabusa said Hirono called her to tell her the news Tuesday.

All the best from our ohana to yours, Mazie. Aloha, Brian https://t.co/4w1Ax6OQRk — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) May 16, 2017

In a statement Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz wished Hirono a speedy recovery.

"Mazie’s courage and fortitude are matched only by her love for our state and people," he said. "I look forward to continuing to work together with Mazie on the issues that reflect our Hawaii values and priorities.”

Hundreds also offered encouragement and support to Hirono on Twitter, including U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

"Sending you my warmest aloha, prayers and well wishes for quick recovery," Gabbard said.

Gov. David Ige also offered support to Hirono, saying in a statement that the senator "is a fighter"

"I know that she brings that spirit to this latest challenge," Ige said. "Dawn and I pray for Sen. Hirono’s full recovery and we send our best wishes to her and her family."

