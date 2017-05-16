Tuesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Kahala Elementary School was evacuated on Tuesday morning after at least two students were sickened by a chemical odor. Plus, the latest on Senator Mazie Hirono's cancer diagnosis.

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

