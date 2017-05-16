Read U.S. Sen. Hirono's full statement announcing her kidney cancer

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, has been diagnosed with advanced kidney cancer.

She announced the diagnosis at 10 a.m. with this statement:

During a routine pre-operative physical for my eye surgery, my doctor discovered an abnormality on my chest x-ray. After a series of follow up tests, I have been diagnosed with kidney cancer that is also present in my seventh rib.

My treatment is being overseen by one of the preeminent kidney cancer specialists in the country at Medstar Georgetown University Hospital. He has designed a comprehensive treatment plan – including surgery to remove my right kidney and an innovative, non-invasive, outpatient procedure called Cyberknife to eradicate the lesion on my rib. At the conclusion of this treatment, there will be no identifiable disease left untreated. My doctor expects I will make a full recovery from these treatments.

I will continue working during my recovery, and look forward to returning to the Senate as soon as possible.

I face this fight with the same determination I’ve fought for the people of Hawaii. And I never quit, especially when things get tough.

I appreciate your support and good wishes, and look forward to getting back to the Senate to continue fighting for Hawaii as soon as possible.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.