2 killed in car crash in Kunia

Two people were killed in a car crash in Kunia on Tuesday.

The two were ejected from the vehicle, and police initially only found one of the victims.

The crash happened about a mile above Kunia Golf Course.

Police said the car flipped and landed in a gully that was difficult to access.

Police are at the scene. The circumstances that led up to the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

