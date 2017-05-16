Students sent home as chemical odor forces evacuation of Kahala Elementary

Students were sent home early from Kahala Elementary School on Tuesday after at least two children were sickened by an apparent chemical odor on campus.

A Department of Education spokesperson says the school began notifying parents of the closure and asking them to pick up their children at around 11 a.m.

Firefighters were first dispatched to the school after being notified of an apparent noxious odor just after 9:30 a.m.

Prior to the school's early closure, a spokesperson with the Honolulu Fire Department said students were moved upwind of the odor. Firefighters are still working to determine the source of the odor.

All the classrooms at the school are air conditioned, which helped the situation, the spokesperson said.

This story will be updated.

