Back to School Hawaii charity seeks clothing for underserved students

Kaiya Arias De Cordoba may only be 13 years old, but she’s already founded her own charity. It’s called Back to School Hawaii, and she’s looking to the community for help.

“It’s a charity to help back to school students on O‘ahu who are not that fortunate or are going through tough times,” said Arias de Cordoba. “I think every kid deserves the opportunity to walk into school that first day feeling confident and happy. And that’s why I want to help.”

“My focus is on clothes and school supplies for middle and high schoolers. I’m so lucky because I’m able to buy some new clothes, a new backpack, new shoes and all those things that help give me confidence the first few days back at school,” she continues.

Arias de Cordoba says her inspiration came from seeing those in her community that are living off of very little.

“I want to raise 2,000 lbs of clothing and hold a pop-up back to school shopping event to help underserved middle and high school aged kids on O‘ahu,” explained Arias de Cordoba. “School starts on August 7th and I want to hold my back to school event on Friday, August 4. An event that will have a sense of community with live music, shave ice, socializing and the opportunity for kids to pick up five new back to school clothing items.”

There is small cost $2, and if some kids can’t afford that, admission is free. Teachers at SEEQS Charter Middle School in Honolulu are proud of the impact she’s making.

“The most incredible part of it is that her friends will see that you really can make a difference on your own time. So often times they doubt their ability at such a young age to do something real that actually affects the community and will make a positive impact,” said Cara Chaudron, Arias de Cordoba’s advisor.

The charity has collected about 500 pounds of clothing so far and are looking to the community for support. If you are interested in becoming a donation drop center, donating clothes or donating to Back to School Hawaii, visit their Facebook page.

