Na Hoku Hanohano 2017 nominee Blayne Asing to perform at Blue Note Hawaii

Popular musician-singer-songwriter Blayne Asing will be making his second headline appearance at Blue Note Hawaii on Wednesday, May 17th, with shows at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. We invite all of his fans to join us as Blayne performs his original songs, including hits like “Molokai on my Mind” and “Poor Man Blues,” as well as a “sneak peek” of some of the cuts off his upcoming new album. He will be joined by his band along with good friend and special guest Alx Kawakami for a duo collaboration you don’t want to miss! It is certain to be an amazing show with awesome music! Tickets are available now at www.BlueNoteHawaii.com.



“Blayne Asing has got a lot going for him, he's a natural,” said Henry Kapono, who recently signed a management contract with Asing under Kapono Inc. “He was the 2016 Hoku winner for Most Promising Artist, is nominated for two awards this year, and is eagerly anticipating the birth of his first child in September - what a start! His work ethic, discipline, values, self-motivation and easygoing personality are what fuels this raw talent. He's got what it takes to make it BIG, and I'm excited to help him get there!!!!”



Asing?s “Molokai on my Mind” is enjoying frequent airplay and has been nominated for “Single of the Year” and “Song of the Year” for the 2017 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards, which will take place on Saturday, May 20th, at the Hawaii Convention Center. Asing recently moved to his dream home on Molokai, so his hit single really comes from the heart.



“I?m really humbled by all of this and truly grateful to so many people, like Henry and Lezlee, Hawaiian 105, HARA, all of the local musicians who have accepted, supported and mentored me, and all the fans out there who have been requesting and downloading my music,” said Asing. “I still can?t believe I?m playing at the legendary Blue Note and heading back to the Hoku Awards this year, and I just want to say ?mahalo? to everyone out there for supporting local music!”



Asing has been busy performing solo gigs, as well as with Kapono on tour. He is also one of the lead singers and guitarist in Kapono?s new four-part harmony group, The Songs of C&K. After a sold-out West Coast tour in January and February, they most recently performed shows on Maui, the Big Island, and on Oahu at the Waikiki Spam Jam, Ocean Aid, and May Day Waikiki.

