Sharing Coach Shoji Stories: Getting Ready for Aloha Ball Celebration

This Sunday there's a big celebration to honor Rainbow Wahine volleyball coach Dave Shoji at the Stan Sheriff Center. It's called the "Dave Shoji Aloha Ball Celebration." Ryan Tsuji served as team manager for years under Shoji. Raeceen Woolford Satele played for him. They joined us this morning on Sunrise and shared the kind of stories we fans would never know.
For more information about the Dave Shoji Aloha Ball Celebration, click HERE.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.