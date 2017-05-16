Vet on the Set: Gum Disease in Dogs

Gum disease in dogs is a very common problem. For dogs over three years of age, four out of five dogs have some degree of gum disease. During your dog's semi or annual exam by your veterinarian, they will assess oral health and make recommendations. At home, the signs to watch for are halitosis (bad breath), drooling, difficulty in chewing, sensitivity or pawing around the mouth, red inflamed gums, tartar, tooth loss and decrease in appetite.

Like in humans, bacteria and food in the oral cavity produces plaque which turns into dental tartar. The gums will get red due to gingivitis and progress to pockets between the tooth and the gums. This can worsen and involve the bony socket and lead to tooth loss. Small dogs and toy breeds like Silky and Yorkie Terriers, Cavaliers, Poodles, etc. are more likely to get gum disease. Dogs with flat faces like Pugs may have overcrowding of their teeth and this can lead to gum disease.

Daily brushing of your pets' teeth is the best way to help prevent dental disease in your dog. There are also dental diets that create more friction and help clean their teeth along with dental treats. Additional recommendations include treated rawhide chews and mouth rinses.

