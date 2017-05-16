Billy V: New Spiderman trailer, Pure Heart, MAMO Wearable Arts show

There is an new extended trailer for the new Spiderman movie, featuring Local boy and Damien grad, Jacob Batalon. 'Spiderman: Homecoming' is set to be released on July 7th. And more exciting news for Batalon. He's co-starring in the new film "The True Don Quixote." It began filming last week. The movie is based off the book, which is the most published book in the world after The Bible.

We all know the Na Hoku Hanohano award winning group Pure Heart that consists of Jake Shimabukuro, Jon Yamasato and Lopaka Colon. They are going to be performing this Saturday night during the televised portion of this years' Na Hoku Hanohano Awards. Sources close to the group say they will have an announcement later on today for Pure Heart fans. Usually that means good news, it may mean more performances from the band; they will be announcing on Social Media today.

Every year like clockwork, the MAMO Wearable Arts Show happens at the Hawaii Theatre. It's a labour of love for Kumu Hula Vicki Holt Takamine as Hawaii fashions are on display. She's also sharing some other news with us. Kumu has been dealing with Stage One Breast Cancer while still planning the big event which takes place tomorrow night. With everything going on event wise and health wise, she pushes on. Takamine despite all that is going on, still has her sense of humor. Lacy Deniz, Mileka Lincoln, Mahealani Richardson and Billy V will be among the many models that will be a part of the show tomorrow night.

