Guam residents cast wary eye at North Korea after launch

By HAVEN DALEY

Associated Press

HAGATNA, Guam (AP) - While most of the United States is still out of reach of a missile launched by North Korea, the U.S. territory of Guam is within range.

That realization, coming after a missile launch over the weekend, had residents of island casting a wary eye amid rising nuclear tensions between Pyongyang and Washington.

Some worry they might find war at their doorstep.

Scuba instructor Farron Taijeron says it's "scary since North Korea is just insane, to echo the general consensus about North Korea."

Others in Guam they are more concerned about the potential loss of vital tourism dollars than they are a nuclear attack.

Some analysts believe the missile, if proven in further tests, could possibly reach Alaska and Hawaii. Others doubt it has that range.

Tasha Rine, a registered nurse from Kenai, Alaska, said the threat from North Korea was a "little too close for comfort. "

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.