With graduation here, metallic balloons and streamers may cause power outages

With graduation season here, the Hawaiian Electric Company is asking the public to be extra careful about metallic balloons and streamers that can cause power outages.

HECO said on Tuesday, metallic streamers sprayed from a confetti cannon were responsible for knocking out power to about 300 customers in the Keeaumoku area.

The outage happened around 1:15 a.m., affecting residences and businesses around the Sam Sung Plaza. Most power was restored by 3:15 a.m.

Officials said metallic balloons and streamers can cause a short circuit and knock out power to an entire neighborhood. In February, a metallic balloon was to blame for an outage that impacted more than 17,000 customers on Maui.

Last year, metallic balloons entangled in power lines caused 30 outages statewide.

