City Council to vote on proposal that would increase parking rates in Waikiki

A polarizing measure that would convert hundreds of free spaces in Waikiki into paid parking, double the hourly rate and extend the time required to feed the meter will be voted on for final approval before the Honolulu City Council Tuesday morning.

A 2015 report by the Waikiki Improvement Association found a little more than 1,000 parking spaces in Waikiki, which includes about 250 with meters and around 640 open parking stalls.

Bill 12 would add meters to those currently free spaces. It would also increase the cost to park in Waikiki from $1.50 to $3 per hour at a metered stall. Lastly, it would require meters be fed between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Currently, parking is free after 6 p.m.

The proposal has the support of the Waikiki Improvement Association. The organization believes that it will actually increase the availability of valuable stalls.

However, many residents and tourism industry folks who work in Waikiki are adamantly opposed to the measure and are concerned it will turn an already limited parking situation into more of a nightmare.

The bill passed a second reading at the end of April and will be up for discussion and final approval before the City Council at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

