Kauai firefighters still monitoring large bush fire near Waimea Canyon

Firefighters on Kauai are still monitoring a large brush fire that broke out Monday near Waimea Canyon Drive.

The fire started around 3 p.m.

County officials said firefighters worked through the night through early Tuesday to try to get it under control. The fire has moved west overnight, but no homes or structures are being threatened.

Helicopters will be conducting water drops throughout the day, and more crews from neighbor islands will arrive to help.

At least two other brush fires broke out on Monday, including one that charred 60 acres. The causes are unclear.

