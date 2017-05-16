Forecast: Enjoy the trade winds before a front arrives

Good Tuesday morning. It's a trade wind Tuesday!

A strong area of high pressure far northeast of the islands will slowly move away from the islands and weaken through early next week as a front approaches from the northwest.

A trough, area of low pressure, will then move slowly northeast over the second half of the week as a ridge aloft, area of high pressure, builds over the islands from the northwest.

Winds over the islands will weaken and then shift out of the southeast Friday and Saturday. During this time, there will be land and sea breezes. The sea breezes will bring afternoon clouds and showers but the atmosphere is expected to be fairly stable, so heavy rainfall is not expected.

Surf along east facing shores will trend down Wednesday through the upcoming weekend as the trades weaken. A slight increase in surf along south facing shores is expected over the weekend as a small south swell fills in. A slight increase in surf along north and west facing shores is expected Wednesday night through Friday as a small northwest swell fills in. A larger northwest swell is expected Sunday into the upcoming week.

Today, expect temperatures to climb to the mid-80s and winds will range from 10 to 25 mph.

Have a beautiful day in paradise.

- Jennifer Robbins

