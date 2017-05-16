Mobile slaughterhouse opens in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - A business that slaughters livestock for Hawaii ranchers has opened a mobile slaughterhouse.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports the slaughterhouse opened April 20. It is operated by the Hawaii Island Meat Cooperative, which slaughters livestock for Hawaii ranchers.

Kohala Center business development specialist Teresa Young says the mobile business is an important part of the long-term goal to achieve food stability on the Big Island. She says it will increase the amount of meat produced on the island and will specifically benefit smaller family farms.

The unit can process cattle, sheep, goat and pig. It is currently based at Hokukano Ranch in Kealakekua (kay-AH'-la-kay-coo-AH') and has a processing backlog of about four weeks.

The mobile unit is one of about 25 in the country. It is the first in Hawaii.

