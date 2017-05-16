Trapasso, Two 'Bows ejected as UH drops series against UC Irvine

It was a rare Monday rubber match game, full of firsts for Hawaii baseball this season. Mike Trapasso, starting third baseman, Josh Rojas, and starting first baseman were all ejected early in the 'Bows series finale against the Anteaters.

After falling behind four runs in the top of the second, Rojas was picked off in a questionable call in the bottom of the same frame. Rojas disagreed with the call, and exchange words with Irvine's second baseman, Christian Koss, leading to the ejection. During the scuffle both benches were cleared, including Trapasso, who also questioned the call. That led to an umpire tossing Trap as well.

Ramirez appeared to throw a ball toward an umpire while warming up before the top of the fifth. That resulted in the first baseman being ejected as well. That ejection also carries a four game suspension.

After the removals concluded, the 'Bows attempted to bounce back from the early deficit, building on a Ramirez RBI single in the fourth with two runs in the fifth and a one more on a sac fly RBI from Marcus Doi in the sixth.

That's where the Rainbow Warriors rally would end. Hawaii drops the series with the 5-4 loss.