48 fallen officers remembered during 'Police Week' in Honolulu

Mayor Kirk Caldwell declared May 14 to 20, 2017 as “Police Week” in Honolulu.

On Monday, he signed a proclamation at Tamarind Park in honor of the HPD officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

To date, 48 officers have died since 1851.

"These men and women who gave their last full measure of devotion, gave their all every day and gave up their tomorrows for a better place for all of us is overwhelming to me," said Caldwell.

At 6 p.m. hundreds of HPD officers and surviving families walked in solidarity from the Alapai headquarters down Beretania Street to the state capitol.

There, a memorial service and candlelight vigil was held.

"Our officers wake up everyday and kiss their families goodbye and they do their because they love what they do," said Barbara Favela, whose husband died in 200 while escorting a presidential motorcade. "Unfortunately, some of them don't get to come home."

Acting Honolulu Police Chief Cary Okimoto said police week is an opportunity for the community and local law enforcement to connect and create new bonds.

"Police officers, especially at HPD, are the most unselfish people on this earth because they're willing to help someone they don't even know," Okimoto said.

On Thursday, the HPD Service and Awards Ceremony will take place at the Blaisdell Center at 10 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.