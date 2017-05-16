Authorities recover body from Hilo Bay - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Authorities recover body from Hilo Bay

Hawaii Police Department (Image: Hawaii News Now/file) Hawaii Police Department (Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
HILO, BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hilo police and fire crews recovered a body Monday night at Hilo Bay, police dispatchers say.

It is unclear how the body got in Hilo Bay and how long it was there.

The age and gender of the deceased is also unknown at this time.

Police say this case is currently under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly