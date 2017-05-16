Native Hawaiian arts leader, Vicky Takamine, shares her breast cancer story

Native Hawaiian women have the highest breast cancer death rate of breast cancer than any other ethnic group. Experts say there are many possible reasons more Native Hawaiian women die from breast cancer. It could be socio-economics, access to insurance, other health conditions and genetics.



For Native Hawaiian arts leader, Vicky Takamine, those statistics hit close to home. For the first time, she's sharing her treatment for breast cancer.

"I chose to have a double mastectomy. I had breast cancer diagnosed in the right breast," said Takamine who is the executive director of the Pa'i Foundation, a kumu hula and a Hawaiian community advocate.



Takamine is still recovering from surgery almost six weeks ago all while organizing Wednesday's 11th Annual MAMo Wearable Art Show at the Hawaii Theatre.



Known as a leader in the Hawaiian and arts community, she decided to take charge of her own health after discovering a lump then got a mammogram and was being diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer.



"You know little tears coming out. I'm sitting there with my two sons. I've got a lot of work and I've got a lot of haumana. I'm not done... I've got projects in the mix," said Takamine.



Those projects for the Hawaiian community didn't stop and neither does her advocacy. Because of her family history and to make sure it wouldn't spread, Takamine decided to get a double mastectomy, but understands why others don't.



"I think that's the struggle for many Native Hawaiian women. The cost to get a double mastectomy. What it costs for health care. It's a lot of money," said Takamine.



Thanks to family, her halau and non-profit ohana, the show still goes on while Takamine is starting to move again and motivate other women.



"I hope it inspires them to take charge of their own healthcare and go and get a mammogram. This is not something to fool around with," said Takamine.



The cancer is gone so there's no need for chemo and radiation. Reconstructive surgery will come in October and perhaps something even more fabulous in her future.



"I'll be the 70 year old grandmother with boobs of an 18 year old and I'll be fine," said Takamine.









