Dispute escalates after non-Hawaiians named finalists for Kamehameha Schools trustee post

Kamehameha Schools graduates and teachers are criticizing a list of finalists for a $165,000-a-year trustee position that includes the names of two individuals without any Hawaiian heritage.

On Friday, the state Probate Court named produced a list of three finalists to replace former board member Janeen-Ann Olds: the list includes former Land Board director and HMSA executive Tim Johns, Disney Vice President Elliot Mills and outgoing schools Superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi.

The issue, critics say, is that Johns and Matayoshi are not Hawaiian.

"I am so disappointed with it. And I can tell you ... that so are many of the alums, we're already discussing it," said native Hawaiian activist Mililani Trask, a 1969 Kamehameha Schools.

Kamehameha Schools is the state's largest public charity, one that educates nearly 7,000 Native Hawaiian children.

Trask and others say a trustee of Hawaiian ancestry would more receptive to the needs of Hawaiian students and the schools.

"There has been a call from the community, and a lot of involvement, to put on the trustees board a Hawaiian with an educational background that the schools need," Trask said.

The ethnicity issue has flared up before, especially over the appointment of Matsuo Takabuki in the 1970s. Catherine Kekoa Enomoto was among those who challenged the appointment and is upset.

"There are many Hawaiians that are more than qualified to hold that position," said Enomoto. "And that if no Native Hawaiian comes forward, they should be proactive in going to the community and seek those candidates."

Enomoto's father Curtis Kekoa advocated that the courts allow the Hawaiian community and organizations like Hawaiian civic clubs to have more say in the trustee selection process. Now, members of the Kamehameha ohana are calling for similar changes.

Last year, a group of prominent graduates and former administrators wrote a letter urging the state Probate Court to give the alumni, teachers and other stakeholders more input in the selection process.

They said former Probate Judge Derrick Chan did not respond to the request.

We're told the new Probate Judge Mark Browning will likely make an appointment from the three finalist in the coming weeks.

