Hawaii makes its case against Trump's travel ban in federal court

Hawaii's lawsuit against President Trump's controversial travel ban is now in the hands of three federal judges.

Hawaii Attorney General Doug Chin was in the Seattle courtroom Monday as the lawyer representing the state made his case against the Administration's executive order -- which applies to citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries.

"I feel great about our arguments. It's just a matter of whether or not the court decides to accept them. And honestly, they asked great questions of both sides so it just seemed like the judges were very well prepared," Chin said.

The judges focused on two major issues:

How much authority should the President have when it comes to securing our nation's borders?

And should the statements President Trump made on the campaign trail -- about banning Muslims from the U.S -- be considered as a motive for his travel ban?

"Context matters. Those words matter. President Trump is the one who called for a Muslim ban and promised it on his campaign website," Chin said.

President Trump's lawyer argued that the President has since made clear his intent with the travel ban... and that the Commander in Chief has the authority to issue executive orders for national security without being questioned.

"Over time the President clarified that what he was talking about were Islamic terrorist groups and the countries that shelter or sponsor them," said Jeffrey Wall, Acting Solicitor General for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Chin expects the judges will make a decision fairly quickly, but says either way, it is very likely the U.S. Supreme Court will step in.

This is the second case challenging President Trump's travel ban. The 4th Circuit Court of Appeals on the East Coast heard oral arguments last week.

