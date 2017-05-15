Army plans prescribed burns of fields at Schofield Barracks

Flames burn during a prescribed burn at Schofield in 2016. (Image: U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii)

The U.S. Army will intentionally burn hundreds of acres of brush and grassland at Schofield Barracks this week in an effort to prevent future brushfire hazards.

Army officials say the burns, which began on Monday, are scheduled to last about a week, provided weather conditions remain ideal for the burning operation.

If left unchecked, the Army says, the vegetation can fuel fires that are difficult and costly to extinguish.

"Prescribed burns make a big difference when it comes to preventing brushfire outbreaks on our training ranges," said Justin Turnbo, fire management officer, Wildland Fire Division, USAG-HI. "They help reduce the number of brushfires by upwards of 70% over the year."

The burns will be paused several times – for one very important reason.

"We won't burn May 18 to 20, in consideration of local graduation ceremonies," said Chief Chuck Gibbs, Fire Division Chief at the U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

