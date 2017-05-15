Forecast: Brisk trades to hold firm through Wednesday

Breezy tradewinds continue to produce comfortable conditions across Hawaii.

A disturbance is sitting over the east end of the state enhancing showers over the Big Island. The brisk winds will hold firm through Wednesday, easing up Thursday. At least through Wednesday the weather will be very nice, mostly dry and sunny for leeward sides, small kine damp for windward neighborhoods.

Rainfall has been light to moderate, mainly falling over windward neighborhoods. Leeward sides got only isolated showers.

The east wind swell is producing advisory level wave heights with choppy conditions. A moderate boost is due into south shores Tuesday, a slightly bigger boost is expected over the weekend.

A High Surf Advisory is up for east-facing shores, while a Small Craft Advisory is in effect for most coastal waters.

- Guy Hagi

