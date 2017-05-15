DOE: Students with mumps attended Oahu school after being infected

Several students at Central Middle School in Honolulu are among the at least 30 people statewide who have been diagnosed with the mumps – and administrators say the infected students attended school for at least one day after having been infected.

In a letter sent to parents of the school's 429 students on Monday, Principal Anne Murphy said the school was working with the state Department of Health's Immunization Branch to prevent the spread of the virus.

Citing federal student privacy laws, Principal Murphy declined to identify in her letter the names of students who had been infected, exactly how many had been infected, or exactly how many days the infected individuals had been on campus.

Individuals who have been diagnosed with the disease are 'should not be allowed to attend school' for nine days after salivary glands begin to swell, the letter says.

The cluster at Central Middle School was announced just three days after a swell of new cases were reported at the Job Corps Center in Waimanalo.

Central Middle's cluster of cases is among the first reported at a Hawaii school since religious exemptions for kindergarten vaccinations of the disease began to rise sharply in 2013 – though unimmunized students still make up a relatively small percentage of the total number of kindergarteners who enroll each year.

Mumps is highly contagious; symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, and loss of appetite. Some people with mumps have very mild or no symptoms.

The disease is not considered life-threatening, but there are some lasting side effects, including the swelling of salivary glands and swollen jaws.

