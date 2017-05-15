Police investigate drowning in South Kohala

Police on the Big Island are investigating the apparent drowning death of a man at Maka'iwa Bay.

Just before 9:40 a.m. on Monday, authorities say, patrol officers responded to a report that an unresponsive man had been pulled from the bay, which is located in the Kohala Resort Area,

Upon their arrival, police officers found paramedics attempting to resuscitate the man, whose identity has not yet been released.

He was later transported to the North Hawaii Community Hospital, where he was prnounced dead.

Police officials say they've ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of the man's death.

