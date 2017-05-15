Monday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Monday's Digital Shortcast

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in Kalihi appears in court. Plus, new details on a pair of deadly car crashes on Hawaii Island.

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

Click here to view it on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly