Another pod of killer whales spotted in Hawaiian waters

A family-owned tour company on the Big Island has become the latest group to make a rare whale sighting in Hawaiian waters.

Video sent to Hawaii News Now by Fair Wind Cruises shows a pod of rare killer whales swimming in waters off the South Kona coast.

The company says the video was taken during a 'snorkel and barbecue' cruise on Saturday morning.

The animals are typically associated with Hawaii, though they have been known to visit occassionally. Experts say only about 350 killer whales have been spotted in island waters, and they tend to be much smaller than those found in waters across the Pacific Northwest.

