Na Hoku nominee Josh Tatofi performs on Sunrise

Josh Tatofi has ties to the Hawaii Recording Industry from birth His Dad is Tivaini Tatofi, his uncle is Timoni Tatofi - both original members of the group Kapena. Now Josh is a final ballot nominee for his release last year. He has also been nominated for Male vocalist of the year, Island music album, and Entertainer of the Year. His song Pua Kiele is a big hit, hula dancers danced to the song at Merrie Monarch and his video of dancers at Hilo Airport has gone viral.
You can watch the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards this Saturday night on K5.
