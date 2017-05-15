SmartMoney Monday: The business side of a small business

A lot of people who start a small business have a real passion for what they do. But they may sometimes forget that there is a business side to a small business. Administrative, marketing, and day to day tasks are all a part of running your business smoothly, but you may not be able to do it all yourself. A small business owner should stick to their core strengths. If you're more creative, maybe you should bring on a partner to cover the financial side of your business.

A business plan is also a great tool that can really help a small business be successful. If you need assistance, the SBA offers free resources that can assist new and existing businesses with free consultation.

