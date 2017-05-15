WorkForce Career Fair will feature more than 250 employers looking to hire

Over 250 local businesses will be hiring at the WorkForce Career Fair on Wednesday, May 17th. Industries being represented include trades, retail, healthcare, banking, construction, tourism, non-profits and the government. New employers include Halekulani and STRIPSTEAK Waikiki, in addition to several others.

Aloha Stadium will be in attendance and looking for Ambassadors of Aloha to fill over 100 positions. They are looking to hire part-time intermittent, “at will” positions ranging from ushers and parking attendants, to clean up helpers, nursing, video coordinators and ticket sellers.

“Oahu’s current 2.7% low unemployment rate has many companies struggling to find workers,” said Beth Busch, executive director of the fair. “It’s a job seekers’ market and a good time for those looking to take the next step in their careers.”

Job seekers can meet one-on-one with industry experts at our “Career Pathways – Ask an Expert” booth. Updated professional portraits are available at no additional charge. And Pop Up Informative Sessions will be taking place all throughout the day. Long-time sponsors Hawaii Pacific Health and Bank of Hawaii will be hiring, as well as Disney Aulani. The fair will be held from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Neal Blaisdell Center.

General admission to the event is $3; military, students and seniors with a valid ID will be admitted for $1. Attendees should dress appropriately for a job interview, bring multiple copies of their resume, and have a positive attitude. Job seekers who want to speed the hiring process should research companies and apply online before coming to the fair.

For more information, please contact Success Advertising Hawaii at audra@successhi.com or message us on Facebook.

