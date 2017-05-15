Visitor Industry Charity Walk helping to raise funds for local charities

An estimated 14,000 residents will take to the streets across the state on consecutive Saturdays in May for the 39th annual Visitor Industry Charity Walk, sponsored by the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association. This year, the Charity Walk Honorary Chairs will be represented by members of the walk’s media sponsors, Hawaii News Now and Salem Media. Reporters Chelsea Davis and Ashley Nagaoka will represent Maui and Kauai, respectively; Sunrise Feature Reporter Billy V. will represent Hawaii Island; and Sunrise Weather Anchor Guy Hagi will represent Oahu with News Anchor Stephanie Lum. Dita Holifield of Salem Media will represent their radio stations as an Honorary Chair on Oahu. Each will make a special appearance at their respective walks.

The Charity Walk began in 1974 when the Hawai‘i Hotel Association, predecessor of the HLTA, organized a “super walk” to benefit a major charity. In 1978, the association expanded the event to be a statewide fundraiser for numerous local charities. Since its inception, the Charity Walk has raised more than $30 million, including a record $2.2 million during the 2016 event. All the money stays in Hawai‘i and is given to local charities.

Mufi Hannemann, HLTA president and CEO, said, “We invite everyone to join us for the Charity Walk festivities, on any island. Wherever you are, we promise a morning of great food, entertainment, lots of fun, and a little bit of exercise, all for a great cause. What’s significant about this fundraiser is that it’s the visitor industry’s way of thanking the community for its support by raising money that directly benefits the people of Hawai‘i. We take great pride in organizing this annual event and expect a great turnout.”

For information and registration, visit the Charity Walk website at charitywalkhawaii.org.

