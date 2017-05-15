High Surf Advisory issued as strong trade winds produce dangerous surf

A High Surf Advisory has been issued for east-facing shores of the Hawaiian islands, according to the National Weather Service.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Surf is expected to reach 6 to 8 feet along east shores.

Forecasters said the strong trade winds will produce rough surf through Tuesday, but surf will subside through the second half of the week.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong currents that could make swimming difficult and dangerous.

