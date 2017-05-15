Billy V: Baywatch premiere, Miss USA, McCarthy's 'Spicy' is back

The movie "Baywatch" held their red carpet premiere on Saturday in Miami. The movie stars Zac Efron and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as rival lifeguards who go undercover. Star of the original series David Hasselhoff suits up to join the fun. The Rock posted this picture saying, "Arrival was electric. Grateful for the luv." Someone posted a comment saying: "Does he need security?" The movie hits the big theatre screens on May 25th.

The new Miss U-S-A is a scientist. Kara McCullough was crowned over the weekend at the Miss Universe contest. The 25-year-old is a scientist working for the U-S Nuclear Regulatory Commission..and represented the District of Columbia in the pageant. She says she hopes to inspire children to pursue careers in math and science. McCullough will represent the U.S. at the Miss Universe contest.

Melissa McCarthy made a return to Saturday Night Live as Sean Spicer. And they picked it up when Spicer was absent the day FBI Director James Comey was fired. McCarthy, as Spicer, eventually takes the podium back. But -- she gets worried when fielding questions about the press secretary's future.

NBC and KHNL are getting excited for the fall. The revival of "Will & Grace" heads to Thursday nights. "This Is Us" was the breakout hit of last year on Tuesday nights; it will now run right after Will & Grace on that important Thursday night. "Superstore" and "The Good Place" that were on Thursday nights will move to Tuesday. NBC and KHNL will formally unveil its new schedule later today.

