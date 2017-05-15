Forecast: Breezy trade winds to kick off work week

The trades continue as we track a strong area of high pressure, our trade wind fan, far north of the islands. It will move slowly northeast and gradually weaken through the next several days.

Breezy trade winds will persist over the state through Tuesday, then weaken during the second half of the week.

We are also tracking a trough aloft, area of low pressure, north of the state that will move south through Monday evening, then become stationary near the Big Island through Tuesday evening. This will cause moderate instability aloft associated with the trough that will allow for some enhanced shower activity, especially over eastern parts of the state.

The trough will then move slowly northeast during the second half of the week as a ridge aloft, area of high pressure builds over the islands from the west, with a drier weather pattern expected across the state.

Let's talk surf: Advisory-level surf is expected along east-facing shores through Monday before slowly diminishing through the remainder of the week.

Moderate surf along south facing shores is expected to continue until Wednesday, then rebuild again by next weekend. A small northwest swell is forecast to arrive Wednesday night, peak Thursday, then diminish Friday.

For your Monday, enjoy the trade winds and low to mid 80s.

- Jennifer Robbins

