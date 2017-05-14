Forecast: Work week gets off to a wet and breezy start

The work week will get off to a wet start as an upper level disturbance moves over the islands Monday before stalling near the Big Island Tuesday. That will mean more frequent showers for windward and mauka areas, with a chance of heavier showers for Maui and the Big Island. Trade winds will remain breezy at 15 to 25 miles per hour, pushing some of those showers leeward.

Forecast models call for drier conditions for most of the state by late Tuesday. Trade winds should also back down a bit and could become quite light heading into the weekend.

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for a rough and choppy trade swell for east shores, while a moderate swell will hold Monday on the south shores. A Small Craft Advisory has been expanded to including coastal waters off Windward Oahu, along with the usual windier waters adjacent to Maui County and the Big Island.

- Ben Gutierrez

