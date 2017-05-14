Local mail carriers wrap up 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign to feed the hungry

Mail carriers in Hawaii joined a nationwide campaign over the weekend to help feed families in need.

Donations were collected for the U.S. Postal service's Stamp Out Hunger campaign. Canned goods were collected this weekend at the Hawai'i Foodbank in Mapunapuna.

People placed non-perishable food items by their mailbox or at their neighborhood post office for mail carriers to collect.

Organizers say the food drive is the nation's largest single-day effort to help feed hungry families, and workers found the campaign to be an effective way to engage the community.

"I walked in, into the Hawaii Foodbank, and the shelves were empty. After our drive, we walked back in again and was like, 'Oh my God, we collected all this,'" U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Adele Yoshikawa said. "I don't just do this as a job, in fact I'm here for love. I'm off today, I do it with a passion to help our community."

This year's goals was to surpass the 526,000 pounds of food collected statewide last year. Officials will tally up the donations Monday to see how much food was collected.

