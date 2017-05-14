Mother pleads for answers in death of soon-to-be high school graduate

An Ewa Beach mother is pleading for answers after her teenage daughter died of suspected drug overdose.

Crystal Lawelawe says 17-year-old Kylee Lawelawe was last seen at Boujie Bar and Grill in Pearl City Friday night before she was rushed to the hospital.

Kylee's last post on her Instagram account was a picture from inside the bar, with the caption, "My bartender...#SheCoolDoe."

How she managed to get in is just one of many questions her mother wants answered.

"I want to know everything that happened that night," Lawelawe said. "Who was with my daughter and who gave her drugs?"

Police say Kylee collapsed outside the bar and was taken to the hospital in critical condition and placed on life support. She died Saturday afternoon.

Tests revealed cocaine and alcohol in her system.

"That's how her heart stopped," said Lawelawe. "She had a drug overdose."

Crystal Lawelawe said her daughter had a rough upbringing, but she was a fighter.

Kylee was excited to graduate next week from Leilehua High School.

"We were preparing her graduation party today with her family and now we talk about her funeral, we're planning her funeral now," said Lawelawe.

Lawelawe says her daughter could be anyone's child.

To help get closure, she's begging for anyone with answers to come forward.

"When it comes to how much you watch your kids or how much you monitor them, there's never enough you can do and there are always loopholes that may happen," said Lawelawe. "Everyone needs to take accountability for their actions including the bar."

Anyone with information should contact Honolulu Police.

