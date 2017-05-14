HPD opens attempted murder investigation after machete attack

Police are looking for three men after a machete was used in an attack near downtown Honolulu Saturday night.

Authorities say just before 9 p.m., a 25 year old man was confronted by the suspects near the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Queen Emma Street.

One of the suspects allegedly slashed the victim with the machete several times.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation.

There is no word on the condition of the victim.

