Wailuku man dies while picking ulu after pole touches power line

A 55-year-old man died Saturday morning while picking ulu, or breadfruit, from a tree after the aluminum pole he was using to pick the fruit came in contact with a high voltage power line.

He is identified as Joseph Riveira of Wailuku.

Riveira was found unresponsive just before 11:30 a.m. at a residence on Waiale Road in Wailuku.

Maui Police say he was apparently electrocuted, and fell to the ground from the ulu tree after being shocked.

When emergency crews arrived, he was described as "lifeless," and pronounced dead at the scene.

The exact cause of death will be determined at a later date.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.