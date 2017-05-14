Retired Air Force officer, businesswoman elected chair of Hawaii's GOP

State Rep. Andria Tupola on Monday confirmed her intent to run for chair of the Republican Party in Hawaii, setting up a showdown for the seat Republicans hope will help resuscitate the party before the 2018 mid-term elections.

In 2016 as the election loomed the state Republican party ran out of cash and had to release its executive director.

Members of Hawaii's GOP elected a new chair Saturday at the GOP state convention on Kauai.

Retired Air Force officer and businesswoman Shirlene Ostrov was elected as chair at the conference, which was attended by 359 republicans from across the state.

Ostrov has already been working to improve party morale by seeking donors to raise funds for the struggling party. She beat out State Rep. Andria Tupola for the position.

Republicans are hoping the new leadership will guide the party in a new direction.

"The Republican part is in dire need of new ideas, new faces, new leadership," Tupola said. "This is part of what brings the party together, is getting that spirit of competition out there and offering options."

Ostrov has said that the party needs to get its message across to communities and then recruit and train candidates.

In 2016, she ran unsuccessfully against Colleen Hanabusa for Congress.

