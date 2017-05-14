Retired Air Force officer, businesswoman elected chair of Hawaii's GOP

In 2016 as the election loomed the state Republican party ran out of cash and had to release its executive director.More >>
State Rep. Andria Tupola on Monday confirmed her intent to run for chair of the Republican Party in Hawaii, setting up a showdown for the seat Republicans hope will help resuscitate the party before the 2018 mid-term elections.More >>
Hidden in central Oahu is a military site operated by the Army's 25th Infantry Division for training in jungle warfare.More >>
